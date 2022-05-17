Funeral Services for Mary Elizabeth Strickland, age 54, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Saturday, May 14, 2022, will be held Saturday, May 21, 2022, at 11:00 am at First Baptist Church of Nicholson.

Visitation will be Saturday, May 21, 2022 from 9:00 am until 11:00 am at First Baptist Church of Nicholson.

Burial will be in Old Palestine Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com

Contributions may be made to the GoFundMe account for Mary Strickland.