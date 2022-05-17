JaKaiyla Lowe

“And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes;” Revelation 21:4

JaKaiyla LaTwoyne Lowe was born, September 29, 1993 in Greenville, MS to Towada Taylor McCloud-Newkirk and the late Jessie Lee Lowe. JaKaiyla accepted Christ at an early age at Little Providence Baptist Church, Picayune, MS, under the leadership of Rev. Phillip McSwain, Sr. After moving to Houston, TX, on November 11, 2018, he reaffirmed his faith in Christ by getting baptized again at The Fountain of Praise Worship Center in Houston, TX under the leadership of Rev. Remus E. Wright. JaKaiyla was also a graduate of the 2012 class of Hancock High School, Kiln, MS.

On May 10, 2022, in Houston, TX, our precious son, brother, father and friend was called to his eternal home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Jakaiyla leaves to cherish his memories: one son, Kiersyn D. Lowe of Rosenberg, TX; his parent’s, Thomas and Towada Taylor Newkirk of Picayune, MS; maternal grandmother, Mackie Taylor of Leland, MS; paternal grandmother, Bobbie Lowe of Leland. MS; four brothers: JaKarei Newkirk of Picayune, MS; Jatreyllis “Trey” McCloud of Las Vegas, NV; SFC Jonathan (Samantha) Newkirk of Saint Paul, NC and Carlos McCloud of Sioux Falls, SD; his one and only sister, Valerie Newkirk of Hattiesburg, MS; a nephew, Matthew Newkirk Jr. of BSL, MS; a niece, Kyrsten Newkirk of Saint Paul, NC; a special little girl he raised and loved as his own, Aubre Burton of Gulfport, MS; his god-daughter, Nevaeh George of Brookshire, TX; three special aunts who loved him like their own, Willie Mae (LC) Fordham of Greenville, MS; Tearise (Terrick) Allen and Bessie Taylor of Leland, MS; a special uncle, Orenthal (Krystal) Watson of Memphis, TN; two special friends Keona George of Brookshire, TX and Anquinette Dew of Houston, TX; as well as, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Funeral services for JaKaiyla LaTwoyne Lowe will be Saturday, May 21, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Little Providence Baptist Church, 21150 Hwy 43 South, Picayune, MS, 39466 in the Catahoula Community. Rev. Gary Hall will officiate at the service. Interment will be in the Catahoula Cemetery. The repast will be in the Fellowship Hall of Little Providence Baptist Church. Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home.