Frank Hall

May 16, 2022

Service will be held Saturday May 21, 2022, time 1pm., at New Galilee Baptist Church for Frank Hall, age 70 of Picayune, MS., who died Monday May 16, in Ochsner Hospital in New Orleans, LA.

Frank was a native of New Orleans, LA. He enjoyed fishing, playing music and spending time with his grandchildren.

Survivors include, 2 sons, Norris (Kendra) Jackson of Picayune, MS., Corey (Phylicia) Jackson of New Orleans, LA., 4 daughters, Frankie (Willie) Jackson Moton of Bay St. Louis, MS., Tiffany Jackson of Picayune, MS., Donisha (Caprice) Jackson Harris of TX., Brittany (Jeffrey) Jackson McDowell of Bay St. Louis, MS., 22 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren,1 Godson Jeffrey Hall of New Orleans, LA., 1 sister, Georgia Johnson of New Orleans, LA. a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Preceded him in death 1 son, Frank Hall Jr., and 1 Goddaughter, Danella Moye and parents, Sam 111 and Helen Hall, 3 siblings, Jenkins, Sam and Carol Hall, 1 grandson, Elizah Moye.

Visitation, Saturday May 21, 2022, from 12 noon until 1 pm., at New Galilee Baptist Church. Burial in New Palestine Baptist Cemetery under the direction of Baylous Funeral Home.