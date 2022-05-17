Arrests collected on May 12, 2022

Published 3:50 pm Tuesday, May 17, 2022

By Staff Report

Eric Hunter Cooke, 22, 1008 Scarlet Dr.; arrested by Picayune PD on May 5, for receiving stolen property.

Angelica Perez, 38, 64 A Roy Rd., Lumberton; arrested by PRCSO on May 5, for entering posted land without permission.

Maruice Lamar Thomas, 34, 100 Teague St.; arrested by MDOC on May 5, for foreign fugitive warrant.

Melvin Lavelle Bolton, 58, 502 Martin Luther King Dr., Poplarville; arrested by Picayune PD on May 6, for contempt of court and probation violation.

Courtney Dejun Easley, 31, 2010 45th Ave., Gulfport; arrested by Picayune PD on May 6, for sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.

Hilton Anthony Falgoust, 58, 1346 John Amacker Rd., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on May 6, for accessory after the fact.

Stephanie Marie Harris, 26, 102 Jasmine Dr.; arrested by Picayune PD on May 6, for two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Blanca L. Hitchcock, 58, 8 Hackberry Circle, Lot B.; arrested by Picayune PD on May 6, for DUI.

Christeen Geneva Taylor, 32, 20 Harley Davis Rd., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on May 6, for controlled substance violation.

Dylan Allen Griffin, 20, 69 River Ridge Lane, Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on May 7, for controlled substance violation, possession of paraphernalia, possession of alcohol by a minor and DUI.

Derira Alejandour Magee, 51, 155 Kendrick Lane; arrested by Picayune PD on May 7, for sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance, probation violation and possession of marijuana.

Jonathan Lloyd Stockstill, 40, 18207 Highway 603, Kiln; arrested by PRCSO on May 7, for contempt of court.

Malissa Ann Dale Campbell, 33, 440 S. Military Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on May 8, for DUI.

Carleone Monquesz Causey, 18, 13953 Acadian Ave.; arrested by Picayune PD on May 8, for touching of a child for lustful purposes and kidnapping.

Antonio Andre Dejurnett, 43, 2308 Arbor Dr., Biloxi; arrested by PRCSO on May 8, for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest by fleeing and DUI.

Jamie Lynn Dejurnett, 40, 2308 Arbor Dr., Biloxi; arrested by Picayune PD on May 8, for disorderly conduct.

Dallas John Fowler, 42, 16031 Adam Haas Lane, Kiln; arrested by MHP on May 8, for driving without headlights, careless driving and DUI third felony.

Rachel Marie Gary, 48, 12 Big Creek Rd., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on May 8, for domestic violence.

Milton Neil Jackson, 63, 57273 Maple Ave., Slidell; arrested by PRCSO on May 8, for DUI second.

Cody Ashton Abercrombie, 31, 205 N. Second St., Lumberton; arrested by PRCSO on May 9, for grand larceny.

Keri Annie Armstrong, 39, 126 Old Camp Rd., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on May 9, for domestic violence and contempt of court.

Rosary Cedotal Dunlap, 40, 984 Shirley Dr.; arrested by Picayune PD on May 9, for foreign fugitive warrant.

Christopher Keonte Gipson, 19, 66 A Lazy B Rd., Lumberton; arrested by PRCSO on May 9, for no driver’s license, careless driving, possession of a controlled substance, commercial burglary and receiving stolen property.

William Kevin Hadley, 64, 8967 Highway 11, Poplarville; arrested by Picayune PD on May 9, for six counts of failure to file tax returns.

Gilbert Dewayne Jackson, 55, 1020 Clover Circle; arrested by Picayune PD on May 9, for sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance.

Michael Keith Jarrell, 30, 39312 Manzella Dr., Slidell; arrested by PRCSO on May 9, for two counts of sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance and controlled substance violation.

Olivia Elaine Neff, 28, 20 Pearson Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on May 9, for careless driving, driving while license suspended and controlled substance violations.

Cody Edward Young, 30, no address given; arrested by PRCSO on May 9, for contempt of court and residential burglary.

Clark Davis, 44, 1510 St. Francis Lane, St. Gabriel, La.; arrested by MHP on May 10, for possession of a controlled substance and failure to stop at weigh station.

Bruce Leon Emery, 33, 318 Clark St.; arrested by Picayune PD on May 10, for obstructing public highway.

Randal Wade Moore, 64, 939 Iberville, New Orleans; arrested by PRCSO on May 10, for DUI.

Richard Slay, 36, 2300 Lincoln Rd., Apt. 30, Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on May 10, for probation violation and domestic violence.

Britton Neil Tanner, 45, 7350 Tucker Rd., Ocean Springs; arrested by Picayune PD on May 10, for conspiracy and false pretenses.

Zackary Thomas Taylor, 23, 387 Peters Rd., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on May 10, for parole violation and controlled substance violation.

Triston Gage Trotter, 25, 40 Gale Davis Rd., Lumberton; arrested by PRCSO on May 10, for carrying of a concealed weapon by a convicted felon, controlled substance violation and probation violation.

Michelle Ann Cheramie, 33, 786 John Anker Rd., Poplarville; arrested by Picayune PD on May 11, for contempt of court.

Stacie Dawn Davis, 23, 3 Joyce Lumpkin Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on May 11, for sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance.

Nattalie Rochelle Drouilhet, 31, 64 Hickory Lane, Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on May 11, for possession of paraphernalia and public drunk/profanity.

Bridget Ann Garcia, 41, 570 Beach Rd., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on May 11, for two counts of controlled substance violations and probation violation.

Khary Lovell Johns, 47, 1223 Kingsway Dr. Apt. 23; arrested by PRCSO on May 11, for DUI.

Marlin Edwin Ray, 38, 74 Entrekin Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on May 11, for contempt of court.

Nicholas Miguel Valdez, 38, 23 Abby Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on May 11, for aggravated assault.

