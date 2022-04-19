” I will lift up my eyes unto the hills, from whence cometh my help. My help cometh from the Lord which made heaven and earth.” Psalm 121:1-2

Mother Willie Mae Reynolds, age 100, of Picayune, MS., passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022 at Highland Community Hospital.

She was born on August 28, 1921 in Riceboro, GA., to the late Willie James and Lucinda James Simmons. She has been a resident of Picayune, MS., for more than 60 years.

Left to cherish her memory are her children: Dorothy and husband Vester Quick of Brooklyn, NY; Richard Reynolds Jr. of Picayune, MS; sister: Lucinda McGriff of Bronx, NY; granddaughter: Sharon and husband Howard Paul; 2 great-grandsons: Aaron and Ryan Paul; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and Bethlehem Baptist Church family. Preceded in death by her husband: Richard Reynolds Sr; a son: Emanuel Reynolds; parents and 7 siblings.

Visitation will be Saturday ,April 23, 2022 from 11 am; until 1 pm; at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1190 South Beach Street , Picayune, Ms; Reverend Louis Thomas, Sr; Pastor. Home going service will follow immediately at, 1pm. Interment will be in the Eight Street Cemetery; Picayune, MS. Entrusted to Baylous Funeral Home.