Patricia Rankin

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, April 18, 2022, at Clear Creek Baptist Church in Lumberton, Mississippi for Patricia Gail Davis Rankin, 77 of Lumberton, who passed away Thursday, April 7, 2022 at home surrounded by her family. Interment will be at Clear Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Lumberton. Bro. Mason Smith, Bro. Jeff Rayborn, and Rev. Scotty Chabert will officiate the services. ¬¬¬¬¬Cathy Kruse will provide special music. Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM on Monday, April 18, 2022 at Clear Creek Baptist Church in Lumberton.

Patricia was a lifelong educator devoting 37 years to West Marion High School, Harrison Central High School, and Lumberton High School. During her teaching career, she taught English Literature and French, was the school Librarian, and was very active in the theater and arts programs. Patricia was a long-time, faithful member of Clear Creek Baptist Church in the Clear Creek Community of Lumberton. There she served as the church pianist, a Sunday School teacher, and was an active participant in the Youth program and Women’s Ministry. She was a devoted Wife and Mother. She also enjoyed sewing, knitting, and quilting.

She was preceded in death by her Parents; Virgil Franklin Davis and Mary Hazel Massey Davis; and one Brother, Dr. John Stephen Davis.

She is survived by her Husband, Nathan Kenneth Rankin, of Lumberton; two Sons, Bryan Christopher Rankin, of Birmingham, Alabama, Patrick Shane Rankin (Dawn Cherie), of Lumberton; one Daughter, Amanda Lynn Smith (Ken), of Lumberton; two Sisters, Shirley Joyce Litwhiler, of Americus, Georgia, Cathy Lucinda Kruse, of Hartford, Alabama; and three Grandchildren, Aiden Zayce Smith, Sadie Elizabeth Smith, Aubrey Leigh Smith.

Hathorn Funeral Home in Columbia is in charge of the arrangements. Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at www.hathornfuneralhome.com.