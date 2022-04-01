By Erlene Smith

In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths. Proverbs 3:6. (KJV)

The month of April is known as the Poetry Month.

We will use one of my poems, “Conquest” for our devotional thoughts.

CONQUESTS

As I go from day to day

Along life’s rough and rugged way,

Let me look for simple things

That lift and lighten cares as laughter rings.

When deep, dark shadows of night descend

Shattering hope and dashing dreams,

Help me keep grudges from my mind

And leave those terrible thoughts behind.

Let me be a kind, forgiving friend,

Clean and calm from deep within.

And Satan’s snares will flee from me

As I patiently wait for Thee.

The definition of the word conquest is: “the act of conquering.”

As we face each new day, our desire should be to conquer our problems in a positive way as we go on our journey of life.

Prayer: Thank You, Lord, for helping us to make the right decisions as we walk this path of life.