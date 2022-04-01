Our journey of life
Published 10:27 am Friday, April 1, 2022
By Erlene Smith
In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths. Proverbs 3:6. (KJV)
The month of April is known as the Poetry Month.
We will use one of my poems, “Conquest” for our devotional thoughts.
CONQUESTS
As I go from day to day
Along life’s rough and rugged way,
Let me look for simple things
That lift and lighten cares as laughter rings.
When deep, dark shadows of night descend
Shattering hope and dashing dreams,
Help me keep grudges from my mind
And leave those terrible thoughts behind.
Let me be a kind, forgiving friend,
Clean and calm from deep within.
And Satan’s snares will flee from me
As I patiently wait for Thee.
The definition of the word conquest is: “the act of conquering.”
As we face each new day, our desire should be to conquer our problems in a positive way as we go on our journey of life.
Prayer: Thank You, Lord, for helping us to make the right decisions as we walk this path of life.