Our journey of life

Published 10:27 am Friday, April 1, 2022

By Special to the Item

By Erlene Smith

In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths. Proverbs 3:6. (KJV)

The month of April is known as the Poetry Month.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

We will use one of my poems, “Conquest” for our devotional thoughts.

                                        CONQUESTS

                        As I go from day to day

                        Along life’s rough and rugged way,

                        Let me look for simple things

                        That lift and lighten cares as laughter rings.

                        When deep, dark shadows of night descend

                        Shattering hope and dashing dreams,

                        Help me keep grudges from my mind

                        And leave those terrible thoughts behind.

                        Let me be a kind, forgiving friend,

                        Clean and calm from deep within.

                        And Satan’s snares will flee from me

                        As I patiently wait for Thee.

The definition of the word conquest is: “the act of conquering.”

As we face each new day, our desire should be to conquer our problems in a positive way as we go on our journey of life.

Prayer: Thank You, Lord, for helping us to make the right decisions as we walk this path of life.

More Opinion

Taking an imperfectly perfect trip

Spring severe weather season is here

Moving forward

Welcome Spring Time

Print Article

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar