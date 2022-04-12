Charleen Schrock

Funeral Services for Charleen Furr Schrock, age 91, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Monday, April 4, 2022, will be held Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at 11:00 AM, at the McDonald Funeral Home Chapel.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, April 13, 2022 from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM at McDonald Funeral Home.

Burial will be in New Palestine Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Rev. R.T. Buckley will officiate the service.

She was a life long member of First Baptist Church of Picayune, where she served on many committees. Charleen worked along side her husband, Dr. James Leon Schrock, in his dental practice for 38 years. She also served beside her husband with the Lions Club International, All State Lions Band, and the Senior Center of South Pearl River County. She was a member of the Friends of the Library, the garden club, and was a former Queen of the Krewe of the Roses of Picayune 2006.

Survivors include her sons, Dr. Kurt Schrock, and Dr. Hal Mark Schrock and Pam; 4 grandchildren, Dr. Benjamin Leon Schrock (Erica), Kevin Ross Schrock, Daryl Brent Schrock (Jessie), and Kristen Michelle Schrock (Anthony); 2 great grandsons, Parker Reed Schrock and Ford Ellis Schrock; 1 great granddaughter, Hallie Michelle Craft; 2 step grandsons, Jay Romero (Natasha) and David Gordon; 2 step great grandsons, Micah Romero and Ethan Craft; 2 step great granddaughters, Mikayla Romero and Emily Craft; 2 sisters-in-law, Marcia Schrock and Gaye Schrock Phillips (Robert); and her dear friend, Charlie Melson.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse Ryals Furr and Ruby Edna Thornhill Furr; husband, Dr. James Leon Schrock; her sisters and brothers, John Bryce Furr, Jesse Mae Scoggin, Christine Carsley, Snookie Blackwell, David Furr, and Iva Loy Tolar Chambers.

