Bulldogs back at Perk on Wednesday
Published 2:01 pm Wednesday, April 20, 2022
PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast returns to Ross-Smith Field on Wednesday for an MACCC softball matchup against Southwest Mississippi.
First pitch in Perkinston is set for 3 p.m. The games will be streamed at https://livestream.com/mgcccbulldogs/events/10340788.
Records
- MGCCC: 19-20/11-9 MACCC, 6th place in conference
- Southwest: 21-10/8-10 MACCC, 11th place in conference
Last Time Out
- MGCCC split a doubleheader at Holmes on Friday, losing 4-2 before bouncing back for a 7-4 win.
- Southwest beat Meridian 2-1 in 10 innings on Friday before falling 3-2 in the second contest.
Previous Meeting
On April 12, 2021, Gulf Coast and Holmes split a doubleheader at Perk. The Bulldogs won the opener 4-1 before losing 9-5 in the second game.
Notes
- Kristian Jones (So., Southaven/DeSoto Central) is third in the MACCC with 16 doubles and fifth in triples (3). Her doubles are tied for 12th in the NJCAA.
- K.K. Agner (So., Horn Lake/Magnolia Heights) is fourth in the MACCC in home runs (10) and eighth in doubles (10). She’s seventh in slugging percentage (.777).
- Emaleigh Coates (So., Lucedale/George County) is second in the MACCC in strikeouts per game (10.06). That’s 15th best in the NJCAA.
Three Ahead
- Saturday, April 23: vs. Itawamba, Perkinston, noon/2 p.m.
- Tuesday, April 26, at Copiah-Lincoln, Wesson, 3/5 p.m.
- Friday, April 29: at Mississippi Delta, Moorhead, 2/5 p.m.
For more information on MGCCC’s 10 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.