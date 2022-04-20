Bulldogs back at Perk on Wednesday

PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast returns to Ross-Smith Field on Wednesday for an MACCC softball matchup against Southwest Mississippi.

First pitch in Perkinston is set for 3 p.m. The games will be streamed at https://livestream.com/mgcccbulldogs/events/10340788.

Records

MGCCC: 19-20/11-9 MACCC, 6 th place in conference

place in conference Southwest: 21-10/8-10 MACCC, 11th place in conference

Last Time Out

MGCCC split a doubleheader at Holmes on Friday, losing 4-2 before bouncing back for a 7-4 win.

Southwest beat Meridian 2-1 in 10 innings on Friday before falling 3-2 in the second contest.

Previous Meeting

On April 12, 2021, Gulf Coast and Holmes split a doubleheader at Perk. The Bulldogs won the opener 4-1 before losing 9-5 in the second game.

Notes

Kristian Jones (So., Southaven/DeSoto Central) is third in the MACCC with 16 doubles and fifth in triples (3). Her doubles are tied for 12 th in the NJCAA.

in the NJCAA. K.K. Agner (So., Horn Lake/Magnolia Heights) is fourth in the MACCC in home runs (10) and eighth in doubles (10). She’s seventh in slugging percentage (.777).

Emaleigh Coates (So., Lucedale/George County) is second in the MACCC in strikeouts per game (10.06). That’s 15th best in the NJCAA.

Three Ahead

Saturday, April 23: vs. Itawamba, Perkinston, noon/2 p.m.

Tuesday, April 26, at Copiah-Lincoln, Wesson, 3/5 p.m.

Friday, April 29: at Mississippi Delta, Moorhead, 2/5 p.m.

For more information on MGCCC’s 10 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.