Bulldogs back at Perk on Wednesday

Published 2:01 pm Wednesday, April 20, 2022

By Special to the Item

PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast returns to Ross-Smith Field on Wednesday for an MACCC softball matchup against Southwest Mississippi.

 

First pitch in Perkinston is set for 3 p.m. The games will be streamed at https://livestream.com/mgcccbulldogs/events/10340788.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

 

Records

  • MGCCC: 19-20/11-9 MACCC, 6th place in conference
  • Southwest: 21-10/8-10 MACCC, 11th place in conference

Last Time Out

  • MGCCC split a doubleheader at Holmes on Friday, losing 4-2 before bouncing back for a 7-4 win.
  • Southwest beat Meridian 2-1 in 10 innings on Friday before falling 3-2 in the second contest.

Previous Meeting

On April 12, 2021, Gulf Coast and Holmes split a doubleheader at Perk. The Bulldogs won the opener 4-1 before losing 9-5 in the second game.

Notes

  • Kristian Jones (So., Southaven/DeSoto Central) is third in the MACCC with 16 doubles and fifth in triples (3). Her doubles are tied for 12th in the NJCAA.
  • K.K. Agner (So., Horn Lake/Magnolia Heights) is fourth in the MACCC in home runs (10) and eighth in doubles (10). She’s seventh in slugging percentage (.777).
  • Emaleigh Coates (So., Lucedale/George County) is second in the MACCC in strikeouts per game (10.06). That’s 15th best in the NJCAA.

Three Ahead

  • Saturday, April 23: vs. Itawamba, Perkinston, noon/2 p.m.
  • Tuesday, April 26, at Copiah-Lincoln, Wesson, 3/5 p.m.
  • Friday, April 29: at Mississippi Delta, Moorhead, 2/5 p.m.

 

For more information on MGCCC’s 10 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.

More Sports

Men’s tennis opens SEC Championship against LSU

Hornets lose season closer, prep for the playoffs

Davidson Among Top 25 For USA Softball Player Of The Year

Hall of Famer Earl King passes away

Print Article

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar