Funeral Services for Tyler Scott Murphy, age 29, of Carriere, MS, who passed away Monday, February 28, 2022, will be held Friday, March 4, 2022, at 3:00 pm at Union Baptist Church.
Visitation will be Friday, March 4, 2022 from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm at Union Baptist Church.
Burial will be in Pearson Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.
Bro. Nicky Lee will officiate the service.
A native of Caesar,MS , he was a Well Head Foreman and a member of Union Baptist Church . He loved his family with all his heart, his kids were his world. He had a big passion for Turkey & deer hunting. He was a great friend and always just a phone call away. He will be truly missed by everyone.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, (his best friend and idol ) Glen “blue” Blackmon, Gene Murphy, and Carol Wilson.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving and devoted wife, Lindsey Lehmann Murphy; his parents, Kevin Curtis (Angie West) Murphy and Robin Blackmon (Kevin) Hughes; his children, Bracey Layne Murphy, Case Tyler Murphy, and Levi Glen Beebe; his brother, Kamron (Katie) Murphy; his mother and father in law, Joan and Mike Lehmann; his maternal grandmother, Peggy Blackmon; and his grandparents in law, Joan and Louie Babylon; his brother in law, Mike Lehmann Jr; his uncles, Bo (Jenny) Blackmon and Keith (Josette) Murphy; his aunt, Kelli (Lavon) Fleming; his nephews and nieces, Knox Murphy, Michael Lehmann, III , Kamryn Rose, and Kennedy Leigh Murphy; and numerous cousins and friends.
