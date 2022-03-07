Tennis schedule changes

PERKINSTON — The Mississippi Gulf Coast tennis teams have a pair of schedule changes this week.

The MACCC matches at Meridian have been pushed back from Tuesday to Wednesday because of the threat of rain.

Gulf Coast will be back home for another conference match on Friday against Northeast Mississippi, but Iowa Central will not be making the trip for Sunday’s matches, which have been canceled.

For the latest updates on all schedules, go to https://mgcccbulldogs.com/composite.

