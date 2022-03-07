Tennis schedule changes

Published 12:12 pm Monday, March 7, 2022

By Special to the Item

PERKINSTON — The Mississippi Gulf Coast tennis teams have a pair of schedule changes this week.

 

The MACCC matches at Meridian have been pushed back from Tuesday to Wednesday because of the threat of rain.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

 

Gulf Coast will be back home for another conference match on Friday against Northeast Mississippi, but Iowa Central will not be making the trip for Sunday’s matches, which have been canceled.

 

For the latest updates on all schedules, go to https://mgcccbulldogs.com/composite.

 

For more information on MGCCC’s 10 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.

More Sports

Jones, Carpenter named Bulldogs of the Week

PRCC’s Tate Parker walk-off blast salvages split

No. 1 MGCCC trails by 5 in Philadelphia

No. 16 Pearl River claims ’22 Region 23 championship

Print Article

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar