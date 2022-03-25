Cathy Odom

Cathy Diane Odom-Kennedy of Picayune, Mississippi went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at the age of 68.

Cathy was a lifelong resident of Picayune and of the Baptist Faith. She loved spending time with her family and will be missed by many.

She is survived by her daughters, Katy Johnson and Diana Matthews; one son, Tony Bounds; brothers, Steve Kennedy, Mike Kennedy, and Ronnie Kennedy; sister, Connie Penton; grandchildren, Ashleigh Kennedy, Andrew Matthews, Riley Johnson, and Mckinley Matthews; great-grandchildren, Chloe Thornhill and Creedence Thornhill.

She is preceded by her husband, James Edgar Odom; parents, James Burnell Kennedy and Geneva Carroll Kennedy; son, Cecil Kennedy; and brother, Billy Kennedy.

Visitation will be held 9:00 a.m.-11 a.m. Saturday March 26, 2022, at Picayune Funeral Home. Service will begin at 11:00 a.m. at Picayune Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow to Poplarville Cemetery

Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home. Please visit our website, picayunefuneral.com for the obituary where you may leave an online condolence or share photos and memories.