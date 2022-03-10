Carol Williams

Carol Songy Williams, the matriarch of her family, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the age of 79. Carol, also known as “Red”, rejoined her heavenly family and gained her wings.

Carol was the second of five children, born on August 30, 1942, in Gretna, Louisiana into a loving family of Royal P. Songy and Anna Ribaul Songy. At a very young age she met and married the love of her life, James (Jimmy) Williams. They were childhood sweethearts, and married on October 28, 1961, celebrating over 48 years together. During that time, they loved traveling and drag racing together. Her beloved husband died in 2010, and Carol spent the last 12 years talking about how much she looks forward to reuniting with her best friend in heaven one day.

Carol was a cheerful, fun-loving person who was full of life. She was a courageous devoted Christian woman and a pillar of strength who gracefully led by example a life of faithfulness. She was a woman who loved like a mother, though she never had children of her own. Carol had a great big smile that lit up the room and a contagious laugh that was wrapped up in a bow of love and acceptance. Throughout all of her years she touched the lives of many. The energy of her spirit drove all that’s right about this world and she will always be remembered and truly missed. The three most important facets of her life were her faith in the lord, her cats, and her family. There was nothing else in the earthly world that could have come close to the depth of love she carried every waking moment of her life for them.

Carol is survived by her three siblings, Jerry Songy, Gary Songy Sr., and Gail Songy Meyer; sister in laws, Dianne Deshazo Songy, Debbie Songy and brother in law, Peter Meyer. She is also survived and fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.

Carol is preceded in death by her mother and father, Royal P.Songy and Anna Ribaul Songy; brother, Royal P. Songy Jr; sister in law Diane Songy; niece Brandy Martinez; great niece, Faith Songy; and mother in law, Hazel James Williams.

Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation to be held at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church at 1000 Goodyears Blvd. Friday, March 11th 2022. Visitation 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. with Mass following at 11:00 a.m.

Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home.