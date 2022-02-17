Margaret Brunelle

Memorial Services for Margaret Ilene “Marty” Kennedy Brunelle, age 73, of Picayune, MS who passed away Friday, February 11, 2022 will be held, Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 10:00 AM in McDonald Funeral Home Chapel.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 19, 2022 from 9:00 AM until 10:00 AM at McDonald Funeral Home.

Services are under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Rev. R.T. Buckley will officiate at the service.

A native of Picayune, MS, she was retired from the Logistics Department at Rockedyne and a member of First Baptist Church of Picayune. Marty was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, and precious friend who will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Oliver H. Kennedy Sr. and Ireta Spiers Kennedy Scott; brothers, James “Jimmy” E. Kennedy and Oliver H. Kennedy Jr.; sister, Lynda Faye K. Stockstill; her fur babies, Chino, Sophie, and Alfie.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 33 devoted years, Paul Brunelle; daughter, Sabrina (Todd) Compton; sons, Andrew “Andy” (Hendrik) Holloway-Tredoux and Jerry (Nissa) Brunelle; grandchildren, Tyler (Kayleigh) Smith, Ben (Magean) Compton, Christopher (Donnie) Compton, Noah Brunelle, and Trey Brunelle; great grandchildren, Maverick Smith, Heaven Compton, Amari Compton, Kailyn Compton, and Jordyn Compton; sisters and brothers, Mary Hugh K. Roberts, Robert “Robby” Marlon Kennedy, and Lana “Michelle” K. Watts.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Pearl River County SPCA.

Obituary, driving directions, and register book can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com.