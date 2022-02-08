Catherine Cruz

Catherine James Cruz (“Cathy”), 67, of Picayune, Mississippi, formerly of Chalmette, Louisiana (pre-Katrina) departed this world on January 10, 2022, at Highland Community Hospital, located in Picayune, Mississippi.

Cathy was born in New Orleans, Louisiana on March 15, 1954, to Sheldon James and Catherine Barca Shirley.

Cathy grew up in the lower ninth ward and was a talented artist. She married the love of her life, Jaime Cruz, after high school and the two of them spent 50 lovely years together along with their two daughters, Alicia Ann Cruz and Maria Cruz Rivers.

Cathy was preceded in death by: Henry Rudolph Whittle, Catherine Barca Shirley, Sheldon Raymond James, and Alicia Ann Cruz.

Cathy is survived by her husband, Jaime Cruz; her daughter, Maria Cruz Rivers (Ruffas); her sisters, Dale Whitfield (William) and Sheila Shirley (Richard); her brother, Ralph Max Shirley (William); her seven grandchildren and her five great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on February 12, 2022, at Riverlife Fellowship, located at 63433 Hwy 11, Pearl River, Louisiana, 70452, between 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. All are invited to attend.