Leilas “Terrell” Simpson of Perkinston, Mississippi passed away on Monday, January 17, 2022, at the age of 78.

Terrell was a native of Pearl River County. He was an avid Ole Miss fan, enjoyed Astros Baseball and loved Horses and his dogs.

He is survived by his wife of twenty-one years, Anita Simpson; two daughters, Tina Simpson and Nancy Holston (Bradley); sister, Elaine Sams (Gary); four grandchildren, Zach Head, Tyler Holston (Nadine), Tyson Holston, Tyron Holston; four great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his father, Frank Simpson; son, Britt Simpson; aunt, Ollie Mae Holiday.

A Graveside Service will be held 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at Turtleskin Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home. Please visit our website, picayunefuneral.com for the obituary where you may leave an online condolence or share photos and memories