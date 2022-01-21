Hornets baseball looks to stay health and reach a district championship

In his forth year, Head Coach Slade Jones looks for his players to stay healthy as expectations for winning a district title remain the same.

“We have high expectations every year,” said Slade

Last year the Hornets had a great start to the season, making it through most of the season with a 11-1 record. But four significant injuries ended the Hornets season shorter than expected. Finishing 15-13, the team was knocked out of the 2021 playoffs by the Stone Tomcats in the second round.

“The expectations are always high here no matter… We expect to win baseball games, we expect to compete in our district for a district title, we expect to compete for state championships,” said Jones.

This year’s squad is a mixture of experienced and inexperienced players. There are seven seniors on the team.

“Three of them have really played for us,” said Jones.

Due to what Jones calls “the injury bug,” some players had to step up with little experiment and play major innings.

“Some of them have experience, but the experience may not have been well for them because they weren’t ready…we had no choice that’s who we had to play. At one point in the middle of district play, the guys we were standing in for the people who were injured, we were getting hurt,” said Jones.

Jones makes it apparent to his players that he plays the best 9-10 players that will give the team the best chance to win. For the Hornets it’s not about seniority, the mindset is to fight for a spot on the field everyday.

“Best guy gets the best chance,” said Jones.

Preseason for the Hornets will include live action and in-practice scrimmages. Jones tries to get in 15-20 inner squad scrimmages from mid October through November each season. Other main focuses are weight room session to build arm strength. After the Christmas break, the team amps the scrimmages back up and fine tunes some thing along the way, such as base running, bunt coverages and individual defense.

Senior Zackery Smith will be playing first base and out field this season.

“We’re young we have good arms and I think we’re going to be really good, and we’re going to surprise a lot of people,” said Smith.

Matt Rogers is a senior and catcher for the Hornets and he’ll make his first start on varsity this season.

“I’m ready to show what I can do, and put the work in,” said Rogers.

This year, the Hornets will play a Green and Gold game instead of a jamboree. Then the season begins against the Richland Rangers on Feb. 15. In the first game, Jones wants to see his players mentally under control, and see proof that they can block out the noise.

“You get those first game type jitters, and it’s not until it seems like a few games in that you settled down. Well I want to get to a situation where every time we get to a different environment, we don’t have to go through that because if we have to go through that every time the environment changes, now we’re behind,” said Jones.