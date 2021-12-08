Lady Blue Devils take care of the Hornets

The Pearl River Central Lady Blue Devils basketball team beat the East Central Lady Hornets 52-37 Tuesday night.

During the game, the Lady Blue Devils were up by 27 points in the start of the fourth quarter. Girls Head Basketball Coach Cliff Bauer was able to play his entire roster in the team’s win over the Lady Hornets. Hannah Mitchell finished with 14 points, Nia English had 12 points, and four assists and five steals, and Hannah Hopkins finished with nine points.

The Lady Blue Devils shot 40 percent from the field and went 5-11 from behind the arch for 45 percent. The Lady Blue Devils played big on the boards as well, winning the rebounding war 42 to 11.

Next for the Blue Devils (5-5) will be an on-the-road match against the Hancock Hawks (7-4).

“They are a really good girls team,” said Bauer.

Tip off is set for Dec. 10 at 6 p.m.