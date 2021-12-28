Memorial Services for Gladys Cruz, age 68, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Monday, December 20, 2021, will be held on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at 2:00 PM in the McDonald Funeral Home Chapel.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM at McDonald Funeral Home.

Services are under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Rev. Allen Hickman will officiate at the service.

A native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, she was a Caregiver and a member of Resurrection Life Worship Center.

Left to cherish her memory are her son, Alexander Cruz; her brothers, Jim Cruz, Roberto Cruz, William Cruz, and Flor Cruz Jr.; nieces and nephews, Sheila Maria Cruz, David Cruz, Priscilla Cruz, Stevie Cruz, Joseph Cruz, Michelle Cruz, Nancy Cruz, Cindy Cruz, Maria Cruz, and Alicia Cruz.

