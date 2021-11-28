Monday kicks off week of holiday festivities in Picayune

Starting this Monday, a week of festive events will be featured in Picayune.

This Monday starting at 5:30 p.m., children can have their pictures taken with Mr. and Mrs. Claus at Crosby Commons, before a tree lighting ceremony is held where the city’s mayor and City Council will flip the switch on holiday decorations at the park. Parents are urged to bring a camera or use their cellphone to snap shots of their little ones talking with the man and woman in red.

Then, on Dec. 3 from 5:30 to 8 p.m., Picayune Main Street Inc. will hold its annual Shop By Candlelight and Christmas on the Rails event where shoppers will find downtown businesses decorated for the holiday. Each of those businesses will be open for business that night offering many items that make great Christmas gifts.

Free refreshment stations will be set up through the downtown area of Main Street and West Canal Street. Also, free train, trolley and hay rides will be offered starting at the Intermodal Transportation Center on Highway 11.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will arrive by fire truck to take their sleigh where they will pose for pictures with local children that night as well. Children can also find a toy train display inside the Intermodal Transportation Center and several musical and choral groups will be performing throughout the night at various locations.

The next day, have breakfast with Santa at Nissan of Picayune starting at 8:30 a.m. This fundraiser will provide necessary funding for the local chapter of Toys for Tots.

Later that same day from 2 to 4 p.m. the Civic Woman’s Club of Picayune will hold its annual Christmas Pilgrimage, which is a tour of four stops that are festively decorated for the holidays. Tickets for the event can be purchased in advance for $10 each, or $15 the day of the event at the door. To purchase tickets in advance contact a club member, or tickets can be purchased at Melinda’s Fine Gifts in Picayune.

And on Dec. 6, the Civic Woman’s Club will hold its annual Christmas Parade down Goodyear Boulevard starting at 6 p.m. The deadline to register a vehicle, float or single person vehicle is Nov. 29. Applications can be found on the club’s Facebook page.