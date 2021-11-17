Janice B. Smith

Funeral Services for Janice Baucum Smith, age 80, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Saturday, November 13, 2021, will be held Thursday, November 18, 2021, at 11:00 AM at Roseland Park Baptist Church.

Visitation will be Thursday, November 18, 2021 from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM at Roseland Park Baptist Church.

Burial will be in New Palestine Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Rev. Dan Young and Rev. Cliff Jenkins will officiate the service.

A native of McNeill, MS, she was a bookkeeper at Thigpen Hardware for 31 years, until the store closed. Jan was a member of Roseland Park Baptist Church. She enjoyed working in her yard tending her flowerbeds, reading, and spending time with her family. Jan will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Woodrow W. Baucum and Mary Magdaline Phillips Baucum; and her nephew, John Morris Downes.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 56 years, Earl Smith; her brother, Durwood (Jean) Baucum; sister, Sybil Baucum Downes; numerous nieces, nephews; and cousins.

Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com