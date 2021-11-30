Bulldogs shut down Bengals offense

MGCCC Sports Information

PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast quickly put a slow start behind it Monday night, and the Bulldogs surged past LSU Eunice 90-72 at the Weathers-Wentzell Center.

“I thought we played well on the defensive side,” Gulf Coast coach Tim Ryan said. “We had 18 turnovers. I said we played well on the defensive side, but we gave up 18 offensive rebounds. Most of those were to the two guards. If our guards don’t rebound the ball, we’re in trouble. We’ve got to go back to drawing board on those things, especially taking care of the ball.”

Gulf Coast improved to 7-1 in a non-conference tune-up before MACCC action begins Thursday. The Bulldogs host Holmes, which ended their season last year in the Region 23 Tournament. Tipoff at Perk is set for 6 p.m.

Melvion Flanagan (So., Peabody/Alexandria, La.) had 23 points, and Donovan Sanders (Fr., Lake Cormorant/Walls) added 18 points. Carr Thiam (So., Wharton/Tampa, Fla.) scored 15 points, and Caleb McCarty (So., Biloxi/Biloxi) had 10 points and tied for the team-high with seven rebounds.

The Bengals (4-5) led 11-3 after three minutes of play, but Gulf Coast ripped off an 18-5 run over the next five minutes to take a lead it would never relinquish.

Gulf Coast led by 11 at halftime and by as many as 24 down the stretch. LSU Eunice shot under 14 percent from the 3-point line and just 37 percent from the field.

Dontavius Proby (So., Biloxi/Biloxi) tied with McCarty by pulling down seven rebounds and was even with Sanders for the team-lead with four assists.

“I thought we ran our stuff tonight more than normally,” Ryan said.

“We got some of our baskets out of our half-court offense.”

For more information on MGCCC’s nine intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.