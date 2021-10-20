PRCUA to conduct smoke testing

Pearl River County Utility Authority will begin smoke testing throughout the City of Picayune starting immediately and lasting for several weeks.

Smoke testing is a cost effective tool to identify defects in the sewer collection piping system and nuisance points of rainwater infiltration. Data collected from smoke testing will be added to digital mapping systems and used to prioritize point repairs and future rehabilitation projects.

Door hangers will be placed at nearby homes and businesses at least one day prior to testing. Testing will occur between 8:00am and 4:00pm. The testing will involve opening manholes and filling the sewer lines with non-toxic smoke.

The smoke should not enter your home or building unless the building has defective plumbing or your drain traps are dry or leaking. We recommend that you flush all toilets and run water down all sinks, tubs and laundry drains prior to the testing period to make sure that all drain traps contain enough water to prevent smoke from entering your home or business. If smoke does enter your home or building, you should open windows and doors to dissipate the smoke.

Since 2008, through a combination of grants, loans, and regular budgeting, PRCUA has spent over $45 million repairing, rehabbing, or replacing the 60+ year-old Picayune sewer collection and treatment system, equating to over $10,000 per customer connection.

About Pearl River County Utility Authority

Pearl River County Utility Authority (PRCUA) is a public utility responsible for managing and coordinating water resources and wastewater treatment throughout Pearl River County. PRCUA owns and manages 3 water well facilities, 9 wastewater treatment plants, and provides water and/or sewer utility services to approximately 15,000 residents of Pearl River County. For more information, please visit www.prc-ua.org