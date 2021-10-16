No need for election in November

Three seats that were up for election in November, have already been decided since only one candidate for each seat qualified to run.

Those seats and the corresponding person who will serve in those capacities are incumbent Jacintha Taylor, who will continue to hold the District I Election Commissioner seat, with her term now ending on Dec. 31, 2024; incumbent Picayune School Board of Trustees member Jake Smith for District I whose term will now end on Dec. 31, 2026 and Pearl River County School Board of Trustees member Eli Ouder for District 5, who will begin his term on Jan. 1, 2022 and will run until Dec. 31, 2026

After it was determined that no other candidates qualified to run for those seats, the Board of Supervisors was asked to dispense with the planned Nov. 2 election this year in an effort to save some expenses.

During a meeting held in September, County Administrator Adrain Lumpkin said that since only one person qualified for each office, the county was not obligated to hold an election.