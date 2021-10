Joan C. Dyess

October 21, 2021

Graveside Funeral Services for Joan C. Dyess, age 90, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Thursday, October 21, 2021, in the care of Picayune Health and Rehab, will be held Friday, October 22, 2021, at 10:00 am at McNeill Cemetery.

Burial will be in McNeill Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Bro. Scott Downes will officiate the service.