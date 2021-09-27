Former Police Officer Sentenced for Sexually Abusing a Young Child

A Sapulpa man was sentenced Thursday for sexually abusing a young child, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson.

U.S. District Judge Gregory K. Frizzell sentenced Bradley Don Goodin, 47, to 15 years in federal prison followed by 20 years of supervised release.

During the hearing, the young victim spoke before the Court as well as another child who was also abused by Goodin. Judge Frizzell noted how compelling the statements were and stressed that these types of crimes have a significant impact on both children and their families.

Acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson said, “Goodin betrayed two young victims and took advantage of the role he played in their lives. The victims in this case bravely spoke today about the impact of Goodin’s crimes. I am proud of them for coming forward to face this child predator.”

On April 27, 2021, Goodin pleaded guilty to abusive sexual contact with a child under 12 in Indian Country.

In a child forensic interview, the girl described two incidents when Goodin sexually abused her on Oct. 5, 2019. The girl was afraid to tell her mother what was happening at the time because she feared Goodin would harm them. She later disclosed the abuse to her mother. At the time of the incidents, Goodin was an officer with Bristow Police Department. He has not been employed with the department since November 2019.

In a February 2021 superseding indictment, Goodin was charged with sexually abusing a total of three minors. He was also charged with being a felon in possession of 21 firearms. Goodin opted to plead guilty the day his trial was to begin.

The Sapulpa Police Department, Creek County Sheriff’s Office and FBI conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jeffrey A. Gallant and Matilda Villalobos are prosecuting the case. Ms. Villalobos is a prosecutor from the District of New Mexico. She volunteered to assist prosecution efforts here in the Northern District of Oklahoma due to increased jurisdictional responsibilities regarding crimes involving Native American victims or defendants and that occur within the Muscogee (Creek) Nation and Cherokee Nation Reservations.