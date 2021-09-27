Davenport Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Child Pornography Charge

DAVENPORT, IOWA – A Davenport man, Preston Andrew Cole, age 28, was sentenced yesterday by United States District Court Judge Stephanie M. Rose to 144 months in prison for Possession of Child Pornography. Cole was ordered to serve 10 years of supervised release to follow his prison term as well as pay $100 to the Crime Victims’ Fund and $3,000.00 in restitution.

According to court documents, a routine home contact was conducted by the United States Probation Office at Cole’s residence due to Cole being on federal supervision. The probation officer noticed a wi-fi router and multiple electronic devices with internet connectivity capabilities. Cole was interviewed and admitted to viewing child pornography on the devices and consuming alcohol – both violations of his supervised release. A forensic examination of the devices revealed multiple images of child pornography. On April 28, 2021, Cole admitted to the facts above and pleaded guilty to the charge. Cole had been previously convicted of receiving child pornography in May 2016 and was sentenced to 72 months’ imprisonment with 10 years of supervised release to follow. Due to the new charges, his supervised release was revoked, and he was sentenced to serve 24 months in prison. That term was ordered to be served consecutive to the 144 months’ imprisonment on the new charge.

Acting United States Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement. The Davenport Police Department investigated the case. This case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa as part of the

U.S. Department of Justice’s “Project Safe Childhood” initiative, which was started in 2006 as a nation-wide effort to combine law enforcement investigations and prosecutions, community action, and public awareness in order to reduce the incidence of sexual exploitation of children. Any persons having knowledge of a child being sexually abused are encouraged to call the Iowa Sexual Abuse Hotline at 1-800-284-7821.