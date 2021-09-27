Browning man sentenced to more than 11 years in prison for kidnapping, strangling woman

GREAT FALLS — A Browning man who admitted to kidnapping a woman and strangling her in two separate assaults in 2020 on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation was sentenced today to 11 years and three months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release, Acting U.S. Attorney Leif M. Johnson said.

Nash Devine Angel Ingraham, 19, pleaded guilty on May 13 to kidnapping and to strangulation of a dating partner.

Chief U.S. District Judge Brian M. Morris presided.

In court documents, the government alleged that on Feb. 10, 2020, the victim, identified as Jane Doe, met up with Ingraham in Browning, on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation. Doe left Ingraham’s house and went to a friend’s place to sleep. Ingraham arrived at the friend’s house the next morning, jerked the victim out of bed, forced her out of the house and then force-marched her across Browning, assaulting her along the way. Ingraham took Doe to his house where he continued to assault her. Law enforcement officers went to Ingraham’s house multiple times looking for Doe, but the family refused to open the door. Officers responded to the house a third time, and Doe exited the house. Officers observed injuries on Doe.

The government further alleged that Ingraham strangled Doe to near unconsciousness on Dec. 17, 2020 during an assault at a Browning residence, where he had held her for about four days. Doe went to a hospital in Browning and reported the assault.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kalah A. Paisley prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the FBI and Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services.