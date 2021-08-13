The 2020 Census Bureau results

The Mississippi population has reached 2,961,279 residents. It is 6,018 less people during 2010.

When it comes to growing our state, economic Development Director Lindsay Ward says,

“We can do our selves a service by looking at our growing neighboring state and learn from what they are doing.”

Ward encourages supporting and shopping at local business, as that will provide economic growth in the communities.

“When you shop local it grows,” said Ward.

Pearl River County is ranked 13th in all Mississippi counties population reaching 56,145.

The Census estimates ages and sex in Pearl River is 22 percent under 18, 19 percent are 65 and older and 51 percent of residents are female.

In Pearl River County, Whites alone estimate 84 percent of the population while Blacks or African American alone is 12 percent.

The Census Bureau estimates High School graduates or higher in people ages 25 and up equate 83 percent of PRC population. Bachelors or higher in the same age group is 16 percent of PRC.

Picayune, Mississippi’s population is 11,885; it grew 1,007 people in population from 2010.

“I’m not surprised by the numbers, the city is poised to grow,”

said Picayune Police Chief Freddy Drenman.

The total population in the United States is 331,449,281 residents. Our population has grown since 2010 when there were 308,745,538 residents.