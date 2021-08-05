Mississippi Office of Homeland Security to administer funding from the FY 2021 nonprofit security grant program

JACKSON, MS – The Mississippi Office of Homeland Security, a division of the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, will administer funding from the FY 2021 Nonprofit Security Grant Program (NSGP) to 39 nonprofit organizations across the state. The recipients of the grants were selected by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

The FY 2021 NSGP provides funding support for physical security enhancements and other security-related activities to nonprofit organizations at an increased risk of a terrorist attack. Nonprofits that applied for this grant were eligible to request up to $150,000 to enhance their security capabilities.

“Nonprofit organizations are essential to the quality of life of the citizens of Mississippi,” said Commissioner Sean Tindell. “It is our hope that the funding awarded through the Nonprofit Security Grant Program will allow the recipients to enhance their security capabilities, resulting in continued services for those in need and positive economic impacts within our state.”