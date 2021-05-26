Vernell Lewis

Vernell “Nell” Lewis of Carriere, Mississippi, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 23, 2021, at the age of 96.

Nell was a lifelong resident of Pearl River County and a member of First Baptist Church. She was a beautician and a Sunday school teacher that loved her family dearly.

She is survived by her sons, Jeff Stuart (Bea) and Keith Stuart (Darlene); one granddaughter, Beth Anne Stuart.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Lewis; parents, Jake Smith and Jesse Newell Smith; brothers, Sollie Smith, Lee Russell Smith and Kiah Smith; sisters, Versie Perry, Flossie Burge, Elsie May Warren, Virgie Bush and Ella Ree Gipson and Vivian Spinx.

A Graveside Service will be held 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at Henleyfield Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, please make donations to First Baptist Church of Picayune or the local Gideons Chapter.

Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home.