Today is May 12, 2021

Nutty Fudge Day

Combine the sugar, buttermilk, butter, baking soda and syrup in a heavy saucepan over medium heat. Stir constantly until the mixture registers 235 degrees on a candy thermometer.

Remove from the heat, stir in the vanilla and pecans. Beat slightly and pour into a buttered pan and cut into squares.

Fibromyalgia Awareness Day

Understanding fibromyalgia

Pain is a fact of everyday life for millions of people across the globe. According to the National Fibromyalgia & Chronic Pain Association, one in nine adults in the United States suffers with severe, disabling pain. There are various types of pain, and fibromyalgia is one type that has garnered increased attention in recent years.

The NFMCPA reports that roughly 10 million Americans have fibromyalgia and that the overwhelming majority of those cases are women. Canada’s Arthritis Society notes that fibromyalgia affects roughly 2 percent of Canadians, meaning it’s as significant an issue in Canada as it is in the United States.

What is fibromyalgia?

Fibromyalgia is a chronic pain disorder that causes widespread pain and tenderness to touch. The pain and tenderness can increase and decrease over time, and the NFMCPA notes that symptoms can vary in intensity. Stiffness and cognitive difficulties that affect memory and the ability to concentrate are among the most prevalent symptoms of fibromyalgia. The American College of Rheumatology notes that people with fibromyalgia often suffer from fatigue and sleep problems.

What do medical professionals know about fibromyalgia?

Much is known about fibromyalgia, but unfortunately there is no cure for it. The causes of fibromyalgia are unknown, but the ACR reports that the latest research suggests the central nervous system is involved in the development of the disorder. The ACR also emphasizes that fibromyalgia is not a byproduct of an autoimmune, inflammation, joint, or muscle disorder. In addition, the ACR indicates that, while fibromyalgia may run in families, genetics alone do not cause it. However, certain genes may make certain people more likely to get fibromyalgia.

Emotional stress may contribute to fibromyalgia. For example, the Arthritis Society notes that the onset of some instances of fibromyalgia have been linked to traumatic incidents or emotional experiences, such as car accidents or the death of a loved one.

Can fibromyalgia be treated?

Treatment can help people live with fibromyalgia, but a treatment that works for one person will not necessarily be effective for another. The ACR notes that both non-drug and medication-based treatments are available to patients diagnosed with fibromyalgia. People can discuss the pros and cons of the various fibromyalgia treatment options with their physicians to find the best solution for them.

Fibromyalgia affects millions of people in the United States and Canada. Though it can be a painful condition to live with, people have options in regard to alleviating that pain and living as normal a life as possible.

Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month

How motorcycle riders can stay safe