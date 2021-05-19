Patricia Lewis

Patricia Ann Lewis of Picayune, Mississippi, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at the age of 63.

Patricia was born in Bastrop, Louisiana and has lived in Picayune for the past 20 years. She enjoyed music, painting, arts and crafts. She loved spending time with family and rocking in her rocking chair.

She is survived by her mother, Annie Whitaker; son, Brandon Lewis; daughters, LeAnn Lewis and Maria Mitchell; brother, Tony Whitaker; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her father, Cecil Whitaker; brothers, Phillip Whitaker and Ricky Whitaker.

Graveside service will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, May 21, 2021 Liberty Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home. Please visit our website, picayunefuneral.com for the obituary where you may leave an online condolence or share photos and memories.