Erma Pullens

Funeral Services for Erma Nell Lee Pullens, age 84, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Monday, May 17, 2021, will be held Friday, May 21, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at Benville Missionary Baptist Church.

Visitation will be Friday, May 21, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. at Benville Missionary Baptist Church.

Burial will be in Benville Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Bro. Willie Tebo and Bro. Jarrad Lee will officiate the service.

A native of Hancock County, MS, she was a homemaker and a member of Benville Missionary Baptist Church. Erma Nell enjoyed quilting, sewing, puzzles and taking care of kids. She was an avid game player, and enjoyed Rummikube. Erma Nell will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Leslie Lee and Ella Smith Lee; her son, Leslie T. Pullens; three great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; her brothers and sisters, Andrew (Clarice) Lee; Guynell Bond, Anzel Lee, Herman “Pee Wee” Lee, Doris Bond and Shot Lee.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving and devoted husband of 65 years, Bro. Hershel Daniel Pullens, Sr.; her children, Beverly (Cedric) Lumpkin, Danny (Sally) Pullens and Melonia (Eddie) Lambert; her daughter in law, Rebecca Pullens; seven grandchildren, Christy (Jarrad) Lee, Michael (Pamela) Lumpkin, Laura Ladner, Robert (Cali) Pullens, Laura (Terry) Lumpkin, Danielle (Jameson) Carmichael and Eddie (Karissa) Lambert; 15 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; her sisters, Dorothy Seal, Beatrice Lee and Louise (Mack) Hester; numerous nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.

