Biloxi PD asking for help identifying suspect in theft of luggage

The Biloxi Police Department is asking for the publics assistance in identifying the subject pictured below, for Petit Larceny. In the 800 Block of Bayview Ave, on 09 May 2021 at about 7:50 pm it was reported that an unidentified subject took the victims baggage containing items valued over $900. The alleged suspect, B/M 5’08” – 5’10”, 180 – 200 lbs, wearing a white button up shirt with a horizontal blue line, white pants, sandals, and a black ball cap. The suspect took that victims bag, walked out of the business, and was last seen riding a bicycle south on Reynoir St.