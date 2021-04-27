Tigers Fall in SEC Quarterfinals

St. Simons Island, Ga. – The fourth-seeded LSU men’s golf team dropped its quarterfinal round contest of match play to fifth-seeded Arkansas on Saturday morning at the Sea Island Club – Seaside Course by a final tally of 3-2.

Final Results

Connor Gaunt and Garrett Barber were both victorious winning by their matches with 2&1 advantages. Both Gaunt and Barber never trailed in their match. LSU started play on No. 10 Saturday morning.

Barber halved his first hole with Tyson Reeder before going 1UP on hole No. 2 of the day. Barber stretched his lead to as many as two and his birdie on the par 4 8th hole solidified the win at 2&1. Gaunt won the first hole of the match and never trailed the rest of the way against Julian Perico. The match was tied as late as hole No. 4 before Gaunt regained the lead for good on hole No. 5, his 15th hole of the day.

Michael Sanders lost his match to William Bull by a final tally of 2&1. Drew Doyle was defeated by Manuel Lozada 3&1, and Nicholas Arcement was defeated by SEC individual medalist Segundo Pinto 4&2.

LSU will now shift its focus to NCAA postseason play. They will find out which regional they will be going to on Wednesday, May 5.