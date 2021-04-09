Kevin Ross Pearson
April 7, 2021
A Celebration of Life for Kevin Ross Pearson, age 58, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Wednesday, April 7, 2021, will be held Friday, April 16, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at McDonald Funeral Home.
Arrangements are under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home. Obituary, register book and driving directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com.
