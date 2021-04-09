April 7, 2021

A Celebration of Life for Kevin Ross Pearson, age 58, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Wednesday, April 7, 2021, will be held Friday, April 16, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at McDonald Funeral Home.

