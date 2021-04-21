Danteria Noel

“I will lift up mine eyes unto the hills, from whence cometh my help. My help cometh from the Lord, which made heaven and earth.” Psalms 121:1-2

Funeral Services for Danteria Terrell Noel will be held on Friday, April 23, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the New Palestine Cemetery, Picayune, MS. A walk-through visitation will be on Thursday, April 22, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. the Greater Pleasant Valley Missionary Baptist Church, Picayune, MS.

Mr. Noel was born on March 19, 1983 and entered eternal rest on April 17, 2021.

Rev. Kenneth M. Thomas, Jr., Pastor of the New Hebron Baptist Church, will be the officiant.

Survivors include: Wife, Ciara Noel; Children: Zyriah Noel, Cameron Noel, Landen Noel and Grace Noel; Mother, Darlene Noel; Grandmother, Darnell Noel Jackson; Sister, Gianni (Ezra) Robinson; Aunts: Elia (Marty) Fortenberry, Jacqueline (Jeffery) King, Lula Simmons and Jhonnie Lou Sims; Uncle, Tyrone (Deborah) Noel; Grandmother-in-love, Barbara Lewis; Mother-in-law, Patricia Lewis and Father-in-law, Mac (Bianca) Bell.

Due to CDC COVID-19 regulations mask and social distancing will be observed at the services.

Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home.