February 14, 2021

Jack Frederick Weiss, age 91, of Picayune, MS, passed away Sunday, February 14, 2021, at his home. Memorial Services will be held at a later date to be determined. The Services will be at the St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Picayune, MS.

Arrangements are under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

A native of New Orleans, LA, he was a retired commercial insurance agent with Traveler’s Insurance, for about 38 years. Jack was a member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. He was also a member of the Picayune Lion’s Club. Jack enjoyed reading, walking and was a Civil War Member of the New Orleans Chapter. Jack will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl Weiss and Ruth Otis Weiss.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving and devoted wife of 43 years, Charlotte Smith Weiss; his brother, Ralph (Kit) Weiss; nephew and nieces, Carl (Connie) Weiss, Wendy (Robert) Wyatt, and Catherine (Kerry) Porche; and 9 great-nieces and nephews.

Obituary and register book, can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com

Contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, www.2heart.org.