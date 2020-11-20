November 18, 2020

I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth me. Philippians 4:13

Graveside services will be held Sunday, November 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Picayune Cemetery. A Visitation Walk-Thru will be held Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Brown’s Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Harvey Bernard will officiate at the services.

Mary Lee Gray was born on January 20, 1943 in Smithdale, MS to the late Raiford and Arie Bonds. She departed her earthly life on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving children and grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby C. Gray of 56 years, also her son Carl Gray.

Survivors include her loving and devoted children, Shirley (Charles) Smith, Henry (Annie) Reed, Bobby F. Gray, Federick (Rose) Gray all of Picayune, MS, Donald (Vanessa) Bonds-Gray of Chicago, IL, Denise (Sidney) Gray-Farrior of Ponchatoula, LA, Benton Gray and Desi (Bridget) Gray both of Picayune, MS.

Mary will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Due to COVID-19 face mask and social distancing requirements will be observed during both services.

Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home.