October 10, 2020

Whitney Anthony Herrin of Picayune, Mississippi passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020 at the age of 62.

Whitney and Sherry were married for 28 years. Whit loved the mountains, history and westerns. Whit’s favorite singer was Elvis and he loved to fish and hunt.

Whitney loved helping people with his whole heart. There is so much more to Whitney than we could put on paper. He was the real deal. He was rich in faith, always. Whitney’s pride and joy were his two grandchildren that he was raising, Savannah and Joseph. Family was everything to Whit.

He is survived by his wife, Sherry Herrin of Picayune, Mississippi; foster parents, Ray and Mary Palmer of Picayune, Mississippi; two sons, Jeremy Herrin of Tacoma, Washington and Steven Re (Stacy) of Covington, Louisiana; one brother, Kirt Russell of Picayune, Mississippi; four sisters, Karen Cuevas (Ricky) of Purvis, Mississippi, Libby Strahan (Charles) of Nicholson, Mississippi; Joy Robles (Edwin) of Picayune, Mississippi, and Teri Boneno (Rick) of Slidell, Louisiana; five grandchildren, Savanna Re, Joseph Re, Skylar Re, Steven Re, Jr., and Bobby Re Mason; three great-grandchildren, Jessie Marie, Sophia, and Brighton.

He is preceded in death by his parents Rubin Camp Herrin and Dianne Whitney; one brother, Rubin Herrin.

A graveside service will be held at New Palestine Cemetery Wednesday, October 14, 2020.