September 27, 2020

Funeral Celebration of life Services for Mr. Oscar Norman “Tap” Bolton, age 104, of Poplarville MS, who died Sunday, Sept., 27, 2020 at his home with his family at his side. Visitation and expressions of love will be Friday, October 2, 2020 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Triumph Missionary Baptist Church, 412 MLK Jr. Drive, Poplarville, MS. Private Family Service Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Triumph Missionary Baptist Church.

Burial will be in Rose Park Cemetery under the direction of Baylous Funeral Home.