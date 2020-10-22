October 8, 2020

Archie Wheat, Jr. of Poplarville, Mississippi passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020 at the age of 84.

Archie was a lifelong resident of Poplarville, a member of Ben’s Ford Baptist Church and the Masonic Lodge #353.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Bonnie M. Wheat; two daughters, Katie L. Odom and Jennifer A. Wheat; two grandchildren, Joshua Odom and Jaci Odom; nephew, Greg Wheat and niece, Debbie Wheat.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Archie Wheat, Sr. and Virgie V. Wheat; one brother, Kermit Leroy Wheat; one sister, Geraldine Wheat.

No services at this time.

