U.S. Highway 11 closure in Pearl River County
WHAT: The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT).
WHEN: Monday, September 28, at 8 a.m. until Friday, October 2, at 4:30 p.m.
WHERE: U.S. Highway 11 between Highland Parkway and Highland Hospital Drive in Pearl River County.
WHY: Crews will be paving a portion of U.S. 11. Drivers are advised to find an alternate route.
Motorists are reminded to be on high alert for roadside workers.
