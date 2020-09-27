U.S. Highway 11 closure in Pearl River County

WHAT: The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT).

WHEN: Monday, September 28, at 8 a.m. until Friday, October 2, at 4:30 p.m.

WHERE: U.S. Highway 11 between Highland Parkway and Highland Hospital Drive in Pearl River County.

WHY: Crews will be paving a portion of U.S. 11. Drivers are advised to find an alternate route.

Motorists are reminded to be on high alert for roadside workers.