September 6, 2020

Ray Robert Gaddy, age 89, passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020 at his home in Picayune, MS. A Celebration of Life will be held by family, Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Roseland Park Baptist Church with Bro. Dan Young and Bro. Harold Gaddy officiating. Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. at Memorial Gardens Cemetery with Bro. Edward Scott officiating.

Ray was a veteran of the US Army. He retired in 1968 from the Bogalusa Fire Department as a fire captain. He worked for the State of Louisiana in the Department of Corrections as a correctional officer for seven years and fourteen years at the University Medical Center in Lafayette, LA in the maintenance department.

His son, Rev. Harold Gaddy, a Baptist minister, led him to Christ in 1975. Ray sponsored a church called St. John the Baptist at Hunt’s Correctional Center for several years, where many inmates accepted Christ.

Ray married Helen Herrmann in 1980 where they both worked in the Dutchtown Baptist Church Children’s Ministry. They were involved in Children’s Ministry for over twenty years.

He is a member of Roseland Park Baptist Church, an ordained deacon, a member of Picayune Camp of Gideons International and a volunteer for Christian Care Ministry. Ray loved gardening, especially raising 55+ lb. Jubilee watermelons, reading and spending time with his Yorkies.

He is survived by his wife, Helen Gaddy; one son, Rev. Harold (Maureen) Gaddy; one daughter, Linda Bryant; one grandson, Jim (Anna) Gaddy; four granddaughters, Sally (Andy) Allen, Cassie Kellis, Jill (Andy) Hughes, Molly (Brett) McIntyre; ten great-grandchildren; one sister, Rosemary Boatwright; and one sister-in-law, Janie Gaddy.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert Gaddy and Irene Gaddy; brothers, Dannie Lee Gaddy and Douglas Gaddy; and daughter, Scarlett Gaddy.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Gideons International, P. O. Box 1465, Picayune, MS 39466.

Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home. Please visit our website, www.picayunefuneral.com for the obituary where you may leave an online condolence or share photos and memories.