September 13, 2020

Graveside Funeral Services for Larry J. Boe, I, age 70, of Carriere, MS, who passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020, were held Thursday, September 17, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at New Palestine Cemetery.

Burial was in New Palestine Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Bro. Carl Heberg officiated the service.

A native of New Orleans, LA, he served in the US Navy during the Vietnam War. Larry was a full time granddad, who truly enjoyed every minute with them. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, granddad, great-granddad, brother, uncle and friend who will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry A. Boe and Hilda Poirson Boe; his brother, David A. Boe; and his sister, Barbara B. Lemoine.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving and devoted wife of 45 years, Deborah Smith Boe; his sons, Larry “Jamie” J. (Stacy) Boe, II and Matthew E. (Lauren) Boe; and his daughter, Sherrill B. Enos; his grandchildren, Luke A. Boe, Lina J. Boe, Audrey C. Boe, Brianna Enos, Joshua Enos, James LaVergne IV, and Matthew (Abigail) LaVergne, Sr.; his great-grandson, Matthew LaVergne, Jr.; his sister, Evelyn B. Venturella; and 2 nieces and 1 nephew.

